The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days Programs Begin on Thursday

The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, Hungary’s oldest jazz festival, will begin on Thursday, accompanied by a special selection of domestic wines, the organizers told MTI.

According to their announcement, six wine regions, sixty-five wineries from twenty-two wine regions, and forty musical groups will be presented between August 4th-7th on the shore of Békás-tó in the Big Forest.

The Jazz Days is Hungary’s oldest jazz festival, first held in 1972 in Debrecen, and within a few years it became an Eastern European music meeting. The organizers consider it important to promote the quality Hungarian wine culture, in the spirit of this they not only organize festivals, but also choose the city’s wines every year, and the cooperation between Debrecen and Érmellék, considered the city’s former vineyard, is becoming more and more intense.

Visitors to the festival can also taste three wines from the latter region, including the almost forgotten but now rediscovered bakator. The Wine and Jazz Days in Debrecen are also special because the leading Hungarian musicians and bands in the jazz genre will be there on the three musical stages: young, experimental jazz players and experienced, well-known musicians will play music in almost forty formations in the Big Forest, they wrote.

The announcement highlights the Balázs Bázs New Quartet, which enlivens contemporary acoustic jazz and performs many concerts abroad, the Balázs Elemér Group, the István Baló Project, the Fusio Group founded in 1992 under the leadership of Péter Szendőfi, and the trio of jazz pianist and composer Károly Gáspár. This year’s theme is the world of percussion instruments, which is characterized by the names of four drummers – Ákos Ádám Szumper, Ambrus Richter, Péter Szendőfi and István Baló. A children’s corner awaits the youngest at the festival – the organizers indicated.

MTI

pixabay