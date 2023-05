The town’s traditional spring gastro festival – so-called Málé Festival – is going to be organized again on 13th May.

Among the programs there will be dance performances, concerts, puppet shows, a fair of handmade products, folk games for the little ones, gastro programs and many more.

Létavértes is about 25 km to the east from Debrecen. The town can be easily approached by car, bus or bicycle.