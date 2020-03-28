Let’s sew a mask! – A movement started in Debrecen, coordinated by MODEM

Tóháti Zsuzsa

With the closure of cultural institutions, more and more people are reorganizing their normal operations to help protect against coronavirus in the spirit of social responsibility.

In Debrecen, the initiative of a local entrepreneur was promoted by the city’s modern and contemporary art center, MODEM – writes MTI. More and more people in Debrecen and the surrounding area are saying they would love to take part in the Let’s sew a mask! movement. Many people have already begun sewing at home, in smaller quantities.

To make people’s work more smooth and efficient, MODEM has launched a movement and coordinates the work from sourcing through fundraising to delivery.

MODEM also indicated that the Debrecen Csokonai Theater and the Deutsches Kulturforum had already taken an active part in the work, and the Debrecen Csokonai Theater – together with the Vojtina Puppet Theater – is sewing thousands of washable, reusable masks.

They are waiting for those who would like to get involved and help sewing.

