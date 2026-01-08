Organized collection of Christmas trees begins again in Debrecen

AKSD Ltd. will once again ensure the organized, separate collection and removal of discarded Christmas trees within the administrative area of Debrecen this year.

As part of the door-to-door collection system, residents of apartment buildings are asked to place their Christmas trees at a designated spot in public areas along the waste collection route. Individual household residents are requested to place their trees—free of plastic decorations and candy wrappers—next to their waste bins along the collection route on the day of mixed municipal waste collection. Residents are asked to ensure that the placement of the trees does not obstruct pedestrian or vehicular traffic.

Residents may also use the free green waste collection point located at the Regional Waste Management Facility at 9/B Vértesi Road.

The discarded Christmas trees, expected to total around 28–30 tons, will be composted at the Regional Waste Management Facility. Each year, nearly 20 tons of Christmas tree waste are transported there in the first week of collection.

Before being reused, the Christmas trees are shredded by AKSD Ltd. staff using high-performance equipment. This produces wood chips measuring 2–4 cm, which are then used in the production of Agromass Kombi compost, the company said.