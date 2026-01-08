This is how the polar bears of Nyíregyháza Zoo enjoy the snow

Nyíregyháza Zoo has been reporting on the development of its polar bear cubs since their birth. The cubs have now encountered snow for the first time in their lives, and it is well worth watching the video of the moment, as it is hard to find anything cuter on the internet right now.

The cubs are no longer that small; it is already difficult to tell them apart from their mother. Their playfulness may be the giveaway—it is truly amazing how much they enjoy the cold and the snow, rolling around in it and even sliding down a snowy, icy hill.