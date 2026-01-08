Meteorology: Extreme cold expected on Friday morning in several parts of Hungary 

Extremely cold conditions are expected on Friday morning in many areas of the country: temperatures may drop below minus 15 degrees Celsius across large regions, and in some places it could be colder than minus 20 degrees Celsius, HungaroMet Zrt. wrote on its Facebook page on Thursday.

They added that warnings for extreme cold are in effect in several counties for Friday, as temperatures may fall below minus 15 degrees Celsius over wide areas, and in some locations even below minus 20 degrees Celsius.

A second-level warning for extreme cold was last issued nearly five years ago, on February 11, 2021.

As noted, temperatures will drop rapidly overnight as winds die down and skies clear over large areas above a thick snow cover, allowing strong radiational cooling.

According to the forecast, the northwestern part of Transdanubia may experience slightly less severe nighttime conditions, as cloud cover associated with the front of the next weather system will reach the region and limit heat loss.

According to the infographic attached to the post, second-level (orange) warnings for cold are in effect in the counties of Bács-Kiskun, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok and Nógrád, where temperatures may drop below minus 20 degrees Celsius.

First-level (yellow) warnings have been issued for Friday in the counties of Somogy, Tolna, Baranya, Veszprém, Komárom-Esztergom, Csongrád-Csanád, Békés, Hajdú-Bihar, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén and Heves, where temperatures may fall below minus 15 degrees Celsius.