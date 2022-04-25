There will be free music programs in the public areas of Debrecen

Between 17 April and 5 May 2022, the second Bartók Spring International Art Week awaits the audience with the best of Hungarian and international art life, world-famous companies, exceptional soloists, new productions, and unusual performances, which is no longer just in the capital, but also in Debrecen.
On the 140th anniversary of the birth of the world-famous Hungarian composer Béla Bartók, the unique series of art events of the Bartók Spring International Art Week was launched in the spring of 2021. The festival gives a glimpse into Bartók’s stunning oeuvre, not only the compositions of the world-famous composer, but rather Bartók’s spirituality, creativity, and creative approach in countless genres, from contemporary classical music to world music, jazz and dance. through the best works of international art life.
The program series will feature more than 15 musical and theatrical productions at four venues in Debrecen, including the Kölcsey Center, the MODEM Center for Modern and Contemporary Art, the Nagyerdei Water Tower, and several urban public areas for serious, light, and world music concerts and stage performances.
Performers include “classical music clowns” Igudesman & Joo, ten-time Grammy-winning trumpet player Arturo Sandoval, world-renowned tenor Ramón Vargas accompanied by the Győr Philharmonic Orchestra, BANDALOO using the facade of the buildings as a dance floor; the same evening will feature four fantastic young singers Ohnody, Deveva, Saya Noah and Cristina Drimba; the public spaces are filled with life and experience from Ritmo’s PIKNIK world music programs.
4/27/2020 19.30
Igudesman & Joo
Play it Again
Location: Kölcsey Center
4/29/2020 18.00
Ritmo PIKNIK
Location:
DÉRI SQUARE
18.00 Dalinda
20.00 VENI
DÓSA NÁDOR SQUARE
7 pm Nasip Kısmet
9 pm Los Orangutanes (in the picture)
4/29/2020 18.00
BANDALOOP
Venue: MODEM Center for Modern and Contemporary Art
Free program.
4/30/2020 11.00
Ritmo PIKNIK
Location:
DÉRI SQUARE
11.00 Couple Julcsi – Round Forest
14.30 Rhythm laboratory
18.00 Szilvia Sextet Bognár
20.00 Dresch Mihály Ballance Trio
DÓSA NÁDOR SQUARE
19.00 Etnorom
21.00 Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra
Free program.
4/30/2020 18.00
BANDALOOP
Location: MODEM Exterior wall of the Center for Modern and Contemporary Art
4/30/2020 8 pm
Ohnody / Deva / Saya Noé / Drimba Cristina
Location: Nagyerdei Water Tower
May 20, 2022, 8 pm
Arturo Sandoval
Location: Kölcsey Center
05.05.2022. 19.30
Ramón Vargas (vocals) and the Győr Philharmonic Orchestra
Location: Kölcsey Center
The Bartók Spring International Art Weeks are organized by Müpa: the aim of the series is to make Hungary an even more attractive destination for international cultural tourism in the coming years in cooperation with Hungarian and European partner institutions and to gradually become a national series of events involving Budapest so that the domestic and international audience can meet the most colorful and richest possible arts program.
More information and ticket purchases are on the festival website.
