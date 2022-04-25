There will be free music programs in the public areas of Debrecen

Between 17 April and 5 May 2022, the second Bartók Spring International Art Week awaits the audience with the best of Hungarian and international art life, world-famous companies, exceptional soloists, new productions, and unusual performances, which is no longer just in the capital, but also in Debrecen.

On the 140th anniversary of the birth of the world-famous Hungarian composer Béla Bartók, the unique series of art events of the Bartók Spring International Art Week was launched in the spring of 2021. The festival gives a glimpse into Bartók’s stunning oeuvre, not only the compositions of the world-famous composer, but rather Bartók’s spirituality, creativity, and creative approach in countless genres, from contemporary classical music to world music, jazz and dance. through the best works of international art life.

The program series will feature more than 15 musical and theatrical productions at four venues in Debrecen, including the Kölcsey Center, the MODEM Center for Modern and Contemporary Art, the Nagyerdei Water Tower, and several urban public areas for serious, light, and world music concerts and stage performances.

Performers include “classical music clowns” Igudesman & Joo, ten-time Grammy-winning trumpet player Arturo Sandoval, world-renowned tenor Ramón Vargas accompanied by the Győr Philharmonic Orchestra, BANDALOO using the facade of the buildings as a dance floor; the same evening will feature four fantastic young singers Ohnody, Deveva, Saya Noah and Cristina Drimba; the public spaces are filled with life and experience from Ritmo’s PIKNIK world music programs.

4/27/2020 19.30

Igudesman & Joo

Play it Again

Location: Kölcsey Center

Details, ticket purchase >>

4/29/2020 18.00

Ritmo PIKNIK

Location:

DÉRI SQUARE

18.00 Dalinda

20.00 VENI

DÓSA NÁDOR SQUARE

7 pm Nasip Kısmet

9 pm Los Orangutanes (in the picture)

Free program.

4/29/2020 18.00

BANDALOOP

Venue: MODEM Center for Modern and Contemporary Art

Free program.

4/30/2020 11.00

Ritmo PIKNIK

Location:

DÉRI SQUARE

11.00 Couple Julcsi – Round Forest

14.30 Rhythm laboratory

18.00 Szilvia Sextet Bognár

20.00 Dresch Mihály Ballance Trio

DÓSA NÁDOR SQUARE

19.00 Etnorom

21.00 Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra

Free program.

4/30/2020 18.00

BANDALOOP

Location: MODEM Exterior wall of the Center for Modern and Contemporary Art

Details >>

4/30/2020 8 pm

Ohnody / Deva / Saya Noé / Drimba Cristina

Location: Nagyerdei Water Tower

Details, ticket purchase >>

May 20, 2022, 8 pm

Arturo Sandoval

Location: Kölcsey Center

Details, ticket purchase >>

05.05.2022. 19.30

Ramón Vargas (vocals) and the Győr Philharmonic Orchestra

Location: Kölcsey Center

Details, ticket purchase >>

The Bartók Spring International Art Weeks are organized by Müpa: the aim of the series is to make Hungary an even more attractive destination for international cultural tourism in the coming years in cooperation with Hungarian and European partner institutions and to gradually become a national series of events involving Budapest so that the domestic and international audience can meet the most colorful and richest possible arts program.

More information and ticket purchases are on the festival website.

debreceninap.hu