WLP is building a 55,000 square meter logistics hall near Debrecen

Weerts Logistics Park (WLP) HUR One Kft., which has a Belgian-Hungarian ownership background, is building a logistics hall with a floor area of nearly 55,000 square meters near Debrecen, in Ebes.

WLP is the first investor with foreign interests to develop speculatively in the Budapest agglomeration and the Eastern Hungarian region, they said.

The high-ceilinged, reinforced concrete frame building consists of four independent rental properties, which also contain storage and office areas. The warehouse can serve as a suitable base for air, rail and road freight transport due to its proximity to the Debrecen airport, as well as the service companies that appear in the area with BMW’s investment. The contractor of the project is Market Zrt.

WLP has committed to complete the investment by the end of 2026.

RaktárAD and WLP, which have a Belgian-Hungarian ownership background, announced a year ago that they are building a 241,000-square-meter logistics base on the border of Vecsés and Gyál.

Over the past six years, more than 200,000 square meters of buildings have been built in Hungary, more than 1,000 jobs have been created directly, and nearly 4,000 jobs have been created indirectly, and more than 150 Hungarian companies have been housed.

WLP already has more than 1 million square meters of high-tech logistics investments in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy.

(MTI)

Photos: Weerts