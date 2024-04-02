The "Forest in school" program is successful in Hajdú-Bihar county

The “Forest in School” program is successful in Hajdú-Bihar county

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The “Forest in School” program is successful in Hajdú-Bihar county

The “Forest in School” program, supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, has been a great success, for which almost 500 institutions across the country registered at the beginning of February.

Forest pedagogues from Forestry Schools certified by the National Forestry Inventory visit the institutions, where students between the ages of 6 and 14 learn about the topics of forests and sustainability during interactive sessions.

Interest in forest school programs in Debrecen is growing

The greatest interest in the program was in the county of Hajdú-Bihar county, where Anett Somné Huszti, the head of the Nagyerdei Forestry School, will visit 30 institutions until the end of May. Environmental education sessions have already taken place in Hajdúnánás, Vámospércs, Sárrétudvari, Hajdúszovát, Monostorpályi and Hajdúszoboszló. In Debrecen, the lower grades of the Lilla Téri Primary School were the first among the county seat’s 12 registered educational institutions to participate in this project.

The "Forest in school" program is successful in Hajdú-Bihar county

(NYÍRERDŐ Nyírségi Erdészeti Zrt.)

Related Posts

The "Forest in school" program is successful in Hajdú-Bihar county

The “Forest in School” program is successful in Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi Éva

WLP is building a 55,000 square meter logistics hall near Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

There will be a fire ban in Hajdú-Bihar county from Sunday

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *