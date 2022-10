In order to reduce through traffic, from 4 p.m. on October 21 – Friday – Patay István Street in Debrecen between Hollós Street and Patay István Street, in the direction of Kartács Street, one-way traffic, and two-way traffic on the section between Patay István Street and Kartács Street are introduced.

Those passing by are asked not to drive out of habit, but to take into account the indications of the posted road signs.

Announcement of the Debrecen municipality