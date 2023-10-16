Zoo Debrecen announces an autumn teacher’s open day

On November 4, 2023, Zoo Debrecen welcomes educators who are interested in the zoo’s operative zoo pedagogy and experiential pedagogy work with free admission and an interactive presentation.

The open day aims for the participating teachers to get to know the diversity of the institution’s daily pedagogical activities. In the practical sessions announced for the morning and afternoon, the operation of the zoo and the diversity of the educational work of the institution are presented, with particular attention to nature conservation, environmental protection, responsible animal husbandry and the physical and mental beneficial effects of living animals.

Participation in professional programs is free of charge, but prior registration is required.

(Zoo Debrecen)