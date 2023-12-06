Santa Claus and his helpers brought gifts to the children recovering at the Pediatric Clinic in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Santa Claus and his helpers brought gifts to the children recovering at the Pediatric Clinic in Debrecen

The Disaster Medicine and Charity Coordination Centre of the University of Debrecen and DEKOM (Special Medical and Rescue Team) brought Santa Claus to the young patients recovering at the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., Santa Claus arrived at the clinic with a dog sled, and the packages were handed over to the children together with the Clown Doctors.

A large number of members of the student organizations of the University of Debrecen joined the program again. Thanks to their collection, a huge amount of chocolate was distributed to the children recovering at the clinic.

Related Posts

Volunteers are expected at 14 locations on Friday at the blood donation day of the MÁV-Volán group

Bácsi Éva

The Foundation for Children with Leukemia won tender money

Bácsi Éva

Sándor Csányi and his wife supported the Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology in Debrecen this year as well

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *