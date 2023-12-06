Santa Claus and his helpers brought gifts to the children recovering at the Pediatric Clinic in Debrecen

The Disaster Medicine and Charity Coordination Centre of the University of Debrecen and DEKOM (Special Medical and Rescue Team) brought Santa Claus to the young patients recovering at the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., Santa Claus arrived at the clinic with a dog sled, and the packages were handed over to the children together with the Clown Doctors.

A large number of members of the student organizations of the University of Debrecen joined the program again. Thanks to their collection, a huge amount of chocolate was distributed to the children recovering at the clinic.