Fans were sentenced in Debrecen for disorderly conduct at a football match

The Debrecen District Court on Wednesday sentenced three fans to suspended prison terms and one to a fine for disorderly conduct at a football match, and banned them from attending matches organized by the Hungarian Football Association for a year – the spokesperson of the Debrecen Court informed MTI. Earlier in the case, 42 people were fined without trial.

Dénes Dobó reported that the 46 men went onto the pitch without authorization after a football match at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen.

According to the facts, on June 27, 2020, the football match held in front of more than nine thousand spectators ended in a draw, as a result of which the Debrecen football team was relegated from the first division.

Immediately after the end of the match, disappointed and angry fans were in the “B” stand. The safety magnet of one of the escape gates belonging to it opened in an unknown way, and the fans – including the 46 men who were subsequently identified – poured onto the pitch.

The police responded to the events immediately and with their help, the order was restored in the stadium.

On April 25, 2022, the court handed down the criminal sentence against the defendants, who mostly had no criminal record, without a trial. However, the prosecution requested a trial in the case of three defendants, another defendant and his lawyer also submitted a request to hold a trial, so only the other 42 defendants’ fines became legally binding.

On Wednesday, the Debrecen District Court sentenced three defendants to 7 months and 10 months suspended prison sentences and fined one defendant HUF 200,000. In addition, he banned them from attending football matches organized by the Hungarian Football Association for one year.

The verdict is not final, the prosecutor took note of the decision, and the defendants and their lawyers had three days to think, the spokesperson said.

MTI

Photo: Debreceni Nap