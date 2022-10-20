Debrecen police are looking for witnesses to an accident

Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department 09010/2181/2022 is investigating a road accident.

Based on the available data, on October 16, 2022, at around 8:10 p.m. in Debrecen, two cars collided on Balmazújvárosi út – near the section of road before Szabó Lőrinc utca 1. As a result of the collision, the driver and passenger of the Fiat passenger car were thrown from the car, and both of them suffered serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle (a white Volkswagen) was slightly injured.

In order to clarify the circumstances, the Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or on the toll-free telephone number 06-80/555-111 and the toll-free emergency number 112.

 

