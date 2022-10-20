The lamé of a world champion fencer will be auctioned in Debrecen

DEAC fencing world champion Katinka Battai Sugár donated the upper protective clothing (lame) that she wore in July at the World Championships in Cairo and previously at the Tokyo Olympics for charity – the recipient announced at a press conference at the children’s clinic of the University of Debrecen (DE) on Tuesday.

The athlete offered the lamé, signed and dated, to the editors of Debrecen Sportélet, which decided to auction the relic to the children’s clinic For Our Children foundation.

Katinka Sugár Battai wore the offered top when the Hungarian women’s epee team defeated the world-ranked French at the Fencing World Cup held in the Egyptian capital, and together with her teammates Renáta Katona, Liza Pusztai, and Luca Szűcs won Hungary’s first world championship title – it was announced at the press conference.

György Weisz, the deputy editor-in-chief of Debrecen Sportélet, indicated that their editorial office offered fifty thousand forints, which could be the starting amount of the auction, while Lajos Barcsa, deputy mayor of Debrecen responsible for economic development, said that the city’s economic operators are also offered to participate in the bidding.

After thanking the donor, Tamás Szabó, the director of the children’s clinic and the chairman of the board of trustees of the beneficiary foundation, said that the proceeds of the auction will be used to improve children’s emergency care.

To the MTI’s interest, he added that their clinic treats 1,000-1,200 inpatients per month, and they treat about 12,000 children on their outpatient appointments. As a result of the development of the emergency department, they will be able to provide care for up to 150 children a day, he added.

As a DEAC fencer, Katinka Battai Sugár performed successfully in both adult and junior competitions. In 2012, he started his sports career at Debrecen Honvéd SE, followed by TFSE, but he continued his training in Debrecen, from 2019 he is a fencer of Interfencing DSC, and from January 2022 he is an athlete of the newly formed fencing division of DEAC.

Silver and gold at the Cadet European Championship (2018-2020) as a team, bronze as an individual at the Junior European Championship (2019-2022), gold and bronze as a team, bronze as an individual at the Junior World Cup (2019-2022), gold and silver in the team, gold medals in the team at the U-23 European Championship (2022), but the peak is the World Cup gold of the epee team on July 23, 2022. He and his coach, László Dávid, will do everything in order to reach the Paris Olympics – the athlete declared.

MTI

Photo: The women’s sword team with Battai Sugar in Debrecen closed the World Cup in seventh place.