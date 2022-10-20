Pensioners are being helped by distributing food in Debrecen

The Egy Morzsányi Szeret Egyesület is holding its Morzsaparty with food distribution on the penultimate Saturday of October, October 22, between 11.00 and 12.30 in Debrecen, on Bocskai Square.

According to the statement sent to our portal by the association, they want to help pensioners in Debrecen who receive benefits under HUF 100,000 in their own modest way.

Those who want to be partners in the surprise are asked to bring the postal check for their pension, or the latest order from the pension provider on the amount of the pension, and their identity card. Pre-packaged food is provided to those in need.

The organizers also welcome donations from Debrecen residents and businesses:

We are waiting for applications from restaurants who undertake to provide a menu for some pensioners free of charge;

We are waiting for applications from BAKERIES, grocery stores, butchers, and RESTAURANTS in Debrecen;

We are waiting for the offerings, food, cakes, SUSTAINABLE food in unlimited quantities;

We are looking forward to TEACHING MATERIALS, children’s books, computers, and laptops, most poor families lack even the basic conditions of online education;

We also welcome volunteer HELPERS who feel they want to do something for the poor; (We do not collect used clothes.)

If you want to help or support, you can let us know here: by email: morzsapartydebrecen@gmail.com. Account number of the association: Egy Morzsányi Szeret Egyesület; Erste Bank; Account number: 11600006-00000000-93568971. Information on in-kind donations for the Morzsaparti is requested on Friday, October 21, at 12:00 p.m., of course, all support will be gladly accepted on the spot – said Andrea Lipcsei, head of the Egy Morzsányi Szeret Egyesület, in a letter sent to the Debrecen Sun.