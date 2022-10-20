The “Move Debrecen” programs continue at these locations

The programs of Mozdulj Debrecen can be visited every Tuesday and Thursday in Debrecen, the municipality announced.

The attention-grabbing announcement reveals that, in addition to the communal houses in Homkokkert and Józsa, those who want to exercise are also welcome on Thomas Mann Street and Pósa Street.

Spine exercises and yoga await the residents at different times, and screening programs will also be available in some places. Indoor gymnastics are available on Tuesdays, while indoor and outdoor programs are also available on Thursdays.

debreceninap.hu