Ticket sales for Dzsudzsák’s farewell match begin on Friday

Ticket sales for the Hungarian-Greek friendly football match on November 20 will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday.

According to Tuesday’s report on the website of the Hungarian Federation (MLSZ), members of the fans’ club can redeem their tickets in the first round at mecchjegy.mlsz.hu. Non-members can buy tickets from 10 a.m. on Monday if they are still available. Tickets cost between HUF 3,000 and HUF 12,000, depending on location, and members of the fan club receive a 20 percent discount.

Balázs Dzudszák bids farewell to the national team in a friendly meeting starting at 8:15 p.m. in the Puskás Arena, who will therefore overtake Gábor Király to become the sole top scorer with 109 appearances.

debreceninap.hu