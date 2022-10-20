The Serbian defendants wanted to rob a jewelry store in Debrecen

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of attempted robbery against two men who threatened the owner of the store with a gas stun gun, then brutally assaulted him, and wanted to take a large amount of gold jewelry.

The defendants, who are Serbian citizens, are brothers, they were in transit in Hungary in January 2022, visiting their acquaintances in Debrecen. According to the indictment, around January 20, 2022, the older man noticed a small jewelry store in downtown Debrecen and noticed that only one person was working there. The man entered the store pretending to buy a gold chain, assessed the environment and the store’s inventory, and finally agreed with the victim that he wanted thicker jewelry, which the victim ordered for him.

The brothers then agreed to rob the selected jewelry store. The older man acquired a gas-alarm weapon, and the younger offender took a sports bag and several quick-tie fasteners with him, and on January 27, 2022, they appeared at the victim’s jewelry store after opening. First, the older man went in and asked the victim, who was alone, to show him the gold chains in the shop window. Meanwhile, the younger defendant entered the room and pointed the gas-alarm weapon he had at the victim. The victim then told the defendants to take away the valuables in the store, however, despite this, the two defendants attacked the victim, punched him several times in the head, and put the tray containing 83 gold rings worth nearly HUF 4.5 million into the sports bag, however, the beaten victim tried to prevent the bag from being taken away, so the accused fled the scene, leaving it and the gas-alarm weapon on the spot.

At the time the crime was committed, the jewelry store contained more than HUF 48 million worth of jewelry and nearly HUF 4 million in cash, which the defendants wanted to acquire.

As a result of the abuse, the victim suffered multiple lacerations and abrasions on his face and eyes that healed within 8 days, however, given the manner, intensity, and persistence of the abuse, there was a possibility that the injury would heal beyond 8 days.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor General’s Office brought charges against the defendants under arrest at the Debrecen District Court for the attempted crime of armed robbery of considerable value and the attempted crime of aggravated assault committed as an accomplice. In the indictment, he proposed the imposition of a prison sentence and ban from public affairs for both defendants, and also proposed that the court confiscate the sports bag and gas-disarming weapon used as a tool to commit the crime, as well as the related ammunition.

ugyeszseg.hu