The “Move, Debrecen!” movement started – locations, dates

On the first day of the movement, more than two hundred took part in screenings and tournaments. In order to protect the health of the city’s citizens, the municipality of Debrecen has launched an initiative that awaits those wishing to move in both community houses and gyms from 26 October 2021.

At a press conference on this, where a sport, kangoo, was also introduced, Deputy Mayor Diána Széles said: I want everyone to be able to show themselves in Debrecen. If someone finds their own form of movement from then on, they can do it for their health and can do it to achieve a physical and mental balance that is very important in the prevention of all diseases. The deputy mayor added that more than 1,500 people have already joined the open Facebook group linked to the program, where Daefi experts will personally answer questions from residents.

We have now been able to launch the program in neighborhoods where we have the right community space. As our places fill up, we will open new community spaces and move to more points, Move, Debrecen! to launch a program, Diana Wide emphasized.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 15.30 the Mozdulj, Debrecen! A total of 7 venues for the movement’s events – the Józsa Library and Community Square (Józsa, Szentgyörgyfalvi út 9.), the Homokkerti Library and Community Square (Szabó Kálmán utca 68.), the center of the Debrecen Institute for Primary Care and Health Development (Daefi) 1. ) and the DMJV Family and Child Welfare Center (2 / A Thomas Mann Street). In these places – as they are closed spaces, participation requires the presentation of a security certificate – those interested can get acquainted with various forms of movement with the help of physiotherapists. Spine gymnastics starting from 15.30 to 16.30 and yoga starting from 17.00 to 18.00 are on offer. (Everyone should take care of the fitness or yoga mats themselves!)

Free and voluntary health screenings are also available at these sites. In the fitness parks of Arany János tér, Fényes udvari and Mikepércsi út, there will also be an outdoor refreshing tournament on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm with the help of physiotherapists.

Csaba Papp, director of the Debrecen Institute for Primary Care and Health Development (Daefi), said: the movement continues to expand. In addition to the various sports, those interested are also expected to take a 2-5 km themed walk from next week, where they can talk to a specialist about health issues while taking action on their own health. Our next dream is for every gym to be adopted by a gym, if that were to happen, even coaches could help with the work there.

Details about the movement opportunities offered by the movement can be found on mozduljdebrecen.hu and on Facebook.

Debrecen City Hall Press