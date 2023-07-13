Interest in forest school programs in Debrecen is growing

In the past six months, more than 2,100 kindergarten and school children participated in the sessions of Nyírerdő Zrt.’s forest school in Debrecen.

According to the announcement sent by the company to MTI on Thursday, this is almost a thousand more than in the same period a year earlier.

At the beginning of the year, game feeding was the most popular program, and from spring, more and more groups came to the forest school to study the wildlife of the forest and to go on educational trail tours, they wrote.

The free events of the sustainability theme week were a great success, and the kindergarten program called Bagoly Bogi and its forest friends was also popular, during which kindergarteners from Hajdú-Bihar County were introduced to the forest community.

During the summer, the main role is played by the camps. Following the various thematic and Elizabeth camps, many children visit Debrecen’s Great Forest, Erdőspuszták and Hármashegy. In the new school year starting in September, the Nagyerde Forestry School is waiting for the students with a number of new programs – concludes the announcement of the Nyírerdő.

(MTI)