Vice-Mayor for Culture of Debrecen: the jewel of the city’s cultural offer is the wine and jazz days

According to Debrecen’s deputy mayor for culture, the jewel of the city’s cultural offer is the series of wine and jazz days.

István Puskás (Fidesz-KDNP) said on Wednesday, at the press conference announcing the event, that in the period between the Campus Festival and the flower carnival, the festival offers the highest quality entertainment on the shores of Lake Békás in Nagyerde.

Réka Mészáros, the managing director of Főnix Rendezvényszerzégo Kft., indicated: the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days is Hungary’s oldest existing jazz festival, which – except for 2020 – has been held every year since 1972. This year, August 3-6. wine lovers and jazz lovers are welcome to Big Forrest, she added.

According to her description, all six wine regions and all 22 wine regions of our country will be present with 67 wineries at the festival. At the popular guided wine tastings, applicants will be able to taste a carefully prepared wine list with expert guidance – the main organizer pointed out.

Réka Mészáros said that jazz and wine are a perfect pairing: sipping and tasting countless flavors under the shady foliage, while soft or even ‘smoky’ jazz is playing, provides an unrepeatable experience”.

The forefront of Hungarian jazz musicians and bands will perform on the festival’s three musical stages: young, experimental jazz players and experienced well-known jazz masters will come to Debrecen with about forty formations – pointed out Réka Mészáros.

She added: 2023 is the year of bassists and bassists, three Artist in Residence jazz musicians – János Egri, Géza Jónás and Vince Bartók – will also perform on the wine and jazz days.

Among the star performers of the festival will be the duo of Veronika Harcsa and Bálint Gyémánt, the Nagy Emma Quintet, the 50-year-old Hungarian Jazz Quintet this year, the Vas/Bukowski/Szmanda trio, Szakcsi Jr. Renaissance, the Subtones – she noted: Christmas Day belongs to traditions The Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band, which has been operating for 38 years, ends with a joint concert with the legendary jazz guitarist István “Gyafi” Gyárfás.

After the concerts, jazz DJs will provide the music for the wine tastings every evening – it was announced at the press conference.

Balázs Bágyi, the president of the Hungarian Jazz Association, called it important that jazz is not only present in the capital of Hungary. He said that Debrecen is one of the most beautiful jazz festivals in the country, which offers unique relaxation.

(MTI)