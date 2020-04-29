Domestic accommodation bookings up by 30% in one month

Accommodation bookings by domestic travellers have increased by 30% in one month, the deputy head of the Hungarian Tourism Agency has said.

A large number of bookings have been made for the second half of June and for the months of July and August, and the tourism sector is expected to restart with the easing of epidemic-related restrictions in early to mid-June, László Könnyid told public news channel M1.

The tourism agency recently published the results of a new survey showing that over half of Hungarians plan to travel after the epidemic is over. A total of 12% of respondents said they plan to travel abroad, with Croatia and Greece topping the list of destinations. Könnyid said half of respondents considered it important that hotels should offer flexible conditions for bookings and a quarter said the second most important consideration was health. He added that travellers should expect changed circumstances, waiters will most likely have to wear masks and gloves, sunbeds will have to be placed at least two metres away from each other and social distancing rules must be followed even on beaches.

MTI