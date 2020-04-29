MOL donates disinfectants to aid groups and local councils

Hungarian oil and gas company MOL said it has donated over 15,000 litres of its disinfectant to aid organisations, social and medical institutions and local councils.

Several thousand litres of the disinfectant have been donated to the Hungarian Maltese Charity Service and the Hungarian Red Cross, Péter Ratatics, MOL’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. Lajos Dani-Győri, the vice president of the Hungarian Maltese Charity, said the disinfectant will mainly be used in the organisation’s boarding institutions, retirement homes, homes for the mentally disabled and homeless shelters. The rest will be donated to families in villages and small towns who cannot buy their own disinfectants, he added. István Kardos, director-general of the Hungarian Red Cross, said the donation would help the organisation continue to support its communities in a safe manner. MOL started producing the disinfectant late last month.

MTI