This year, Debrecen will spend HUF 120 million on residential drinking water and wastewater network developments

Within the framework of the so-called rolling development plan for the period between 2020 and 2034, several residential drinking water and wastewater network developments have been implemented or will be implemented by the end of this year from the gross HUF 118,570,690 provided by the local government.

Member of Parliament László Pósán and local government representative Szabolcs Komolay spoke about these developments at one of the locations of the works, Hordó Street, on 10 December 2020.

As László Pósán said, among other things, the development of new residential areas in the city must be followed by the development of infrastructure, which is why a rolling development plan is needed. As part of this, the city will spend nearly HUF 120 million gross from its own resources on water utility development investments this year. A drinking water pipeline was built (almost 2.5 kilometers in total) on Bellegelő út, Lázár utca, in the Paci closed garden on Sás and Zsombékes utca, in Józsán on Csúcs utca, and on Basahalom utca; sewerage canal (almost 1.2 km in total) on Platán Street in Józsán and on Kádár, Hordó, Dézsa streets and in connection with the latter on a short affected section of Monostorpályi út.

According to the local government representative Szabolcs Komolay, the area that also includes Hordó Street was empty for a few years, except for a few houses, and today it is home to more than 50 families. Thus, the ongoing development here became necessary. On Kádár, Hordó, Dézsa streets and on a short affected section of Monostorpályi út, a total of 690 meters of sewage backbone will be built with the financing of the local government, to which all households will be connected. Szabolcs Komolay believes that it is very important that this investment is implemented with the participation of the residents because they will cover the costs of connecting their properties to the backbone.

