A protective fence at Debrecen Airport is being built with state aid of half a billion forints

The highest security fence is being built around Debrecen International Airport.

The airport’s new fence called SRA Protection Fence will be 7.6 kilometers long, and 3 meters high. On the inside of the fence, a stabilized crushed stone service road will also be built for 6.2 kilometers, so that the boundary of the area can be checked by car. The investment also includes the construction of two internal fences.

The fence will be built according to modern standards, digging will be safe, thus preventing animals from entering the airport area.

Under the Modern Cities Program, the net investment of HUF 580 million is implemented by the local government using state support.

At the airport, the lighting of the traffic forecourt was recently upgraded from a net amount of HUF 204.7 million.

The Hungarian state is buying a 51% stake in the company operating Debrecen Airport. Plans to rebuild the terminal are currently underway. With state support, fire-fighting barracks can be set up, and the municipality will buy two high-performance fire trucks suitable for special airport fire-fighting.

It is planned to procure state-of-the-art occupant safety equipment to make passenger screening faster and more convenient.

Debrecen Airport will receive 2.2 billion state support.

László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen, put it this way: in addition to the local government, the Hungarian state has continuously played a key role in the development of the airport. Debrecen International Airport is of strategic importance, both economically and in terms of tourism, for both the civilian city and the government.

Photo: János Miskolczi

debreceninap.hu