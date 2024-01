On January 25, 2024, on behalf of the municipality of the city of Debrecen, drinking water backbone reconstruction works will take place on the section of Kossuth utca between Sas utca and Liszt Ferenc utca.



During the performance of the activity, due to the connection of the nodes to a new pipeline, water restriction is necessary, according to which, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, the water service will be suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – informed Debreceni Vízmű Kft.

(Debreceni Nap)