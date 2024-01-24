Police officers saved the life of a taxi driver in Debrecen

A passenger called for help on the evening of January 22, 2024, police said.

The person seeking help was traveling by taxi in Debrecen when the driver became ill and they hit the curb. The patrols went to the scene within minutes and rushed to help the taxi driver. By that time, he was no longer responding to anything or breathing. They immediately started CPR, which was taken over by the paramedics who arrived in the meantime.

The taxi driver’s condition was stabilized and he was taken to the hospital.

(Debreceni Nap)