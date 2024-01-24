Heartbreaking story: the loyal dog is waiting for his owner who died in a fire in Debrecen

The traces of the devastating fire in Debrecen that claimed the lives of two people on Saturday night can still be seen. A wooden building caught fire on Gázgyár Street and was completely burnt down almost in seconds.

A young couple lived in the building, who rested inside – what’s more, they were probably sleeping. They had no chance to escape: by the time the firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames, they only found their bodies.

The city’s professional firefighters were called to the scene, where the disaster prevention operations service was also dispatched. The units extinguished the flames with a water jet, the National Directorate General of Disaster Management announced.

The building was completely burned down, and all that remains in the area are ashes and burn marks as reminders of the terrible night. However, Laki the dog has not moved from the area since then, whining and crying as he waits for his owners to come home – writes ripost.hu.

The couple’s friends are now trying to help the faithful dog, but they are afraid that he may perish in the absence of his owners:

Laki, the dog, adored his owners, we are afraid that he would perish from losing him

– wrote an acquaintance of the couple on the page of the animal protection group that is trying to help Laki.

Laki’s relationship with the female owner was infinitely deep

– confirmed the acquaintance.

For now, it is not known who will take him in, but the community is doing everything possible to get him to a loving family.

Picture: illustration.