The new Budapest-Kyiv night train includes a stop in Debrecen

The Transcarpathia international night train, composed of Ukrainian sleeper cars, now operates daily between Budapest and Kyiv, the Hungarian State Railways (MÁV) announced Monday on its social media. Covering a distance of nearly 1,200 kilometers, the route includes stops in Lviv, Mukachevo, and Debrecen.

The train departs from Budapest at 10:40 PM and arrives in Kyiv the following evening at 7:11 PM. In the opposite direction, the Kyiv-bound train leaves at 10:16 AM and reaches Budapest at 6:00 AM the next morning.

Ticket prices for the full route between Budapest and Kyiv start at €48.10 for second-class travel, with sleeper car tickets available for an additional €10, depending on the type of accommodation chosen.

The arrival of the train in Budapest was celebrated by Liliána Grexa, the Ukrainian nationality spokesperson in the Hungarian Parliament, alongside a representative of the MÁV Group.

In a video shared on her social media, Grexa highlighted MÁV’s pride in being part of the cooperation between Ukraine and Hungary, emphasizing the strengthened connections between the two nations and their people.

(MTI)

Picture: illustration.