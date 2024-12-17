Debrecen man charged with robbery after violent beer theft

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has pressed charges of robbery and other offenses against a man who attempted to steal a canned beer from a local convenience store.

According to the indictment, on the morning of July 16, 2024, the accused entered a small shop in Debrecen, took a canned beer from the shelf, and headed towards the exit without paying.

The shop attendant noticed the theft and demanded that the man either pay for the beer or return it. The man ignored the demand and attempted to leave the premises. The shop attendant tried to stop him by grabbing the backpack he was wearing. This confrontation moved outside the store’s entrance, where the man twisted one of the attendant’s fingers with significant force. To keep the beer, he escalated the assault by kicking the attendant in the stomach and legs and striking her head multiple times with his palm.

Frightened, the victim called out loudly for help. Enraged by this, the man threw the beer can at the attendant’s back with such force that the can burst open. He then quickly fled the scene.

The victim sustained severe injuries requiring medical attention for more than eight days.

The investigation was carried out by the Debrecen Police Department. The accused, currently in custody, has been charged by the Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office with robbery and causing grievous bodily harm. The prosecutor’s office has recommended a prison sentence and a temporary ban on the defendant’s participation in public affairs as additional punishment.