Car Accident in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is investigating the circumstances of the accident on road 4814.

According to currently available data, a woman was driving her car on Road 4814 on February 21, 2021 around 10 a.m. The driver was moving from the direction of Létavértes to Bánk when she slipped in a corner with the car, passed off the road and overturned. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the traffic accident, according to the primary medical opinion. The Debrecen Police Headquarters is investigating the circumstances of the case.

