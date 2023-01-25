A man from Debrecen threatened to kill office clerks

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against a man for the crime of threatening to commit a terrorist act. In an official procedure, the perpetrator sent several e-mails to the e-mail address of the government office, in which he threatened the administrators with life-threatening threats.

According to the indictment, a partial expropriation procedure was initiated at the government office based on a request from a city municipality, but the man was not cooperative. On November 23, 2020, the perpetrator sent an electronic letter to the central e-mail address of the government office – specifically addressed to the administrator – in which he threatened that if the amount he indicated was not paid for his land, then he will kill whoever steps on his property.

The government office delivered its decision to the accused in December 2020, who did not take legal action, but on December 28, 2020, he sent an electronic letter again, in which he repeated his earlier threats. After the government officials informed the accused about the fact that the decision had become final, he sent an electronic letter again on May 25, 2021, in which he threatened to kill the administrator again.

At the request of the city government, the government office issued another decision in September 2021, in which it authorized the start of preliminary works on the expropriated property. After learning about this decision, the accused sent another electronic letter to the e-mail address of the government office on October 7, 2021, in which he threatened the administrator with a fatal threat.

With his e-mails, the accused wanted to get the government office to complete the official procedures and to retroactively determine the amount of compensation he deemed fair for the properties to be expropriated, as well as the previously expropriated land.

The case was investigated by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office continuously charged the defendant with the crime of threatening to commit a terrorist act at the Debrecen Court.

In the indictment, he proposed the imposition of a suspended prison sentence against him. The indictment also contains a moderate motion, according to which, in the event that the accused admits to committing the crime charged against him at the preparatory session of the court in accordance with the indictment, the court shall sentence him to 2 years in prison, the execution of which shall be suspended for a 4-year probationary period.

ugyeszseg.hu

Picture: illustartion.