Charges may be brought against the chief doctor in Debrecen, who is suspected of accepting bribes

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters has completed the investigation against the chief doctor and assistant who, according to the published suspicion, took money from several patients.

The Economic Protection Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, in close cooperation with the Health Care Providers Protection Department of the National Defense Service, conducted an investigation on suspicion of bribery and the crime of accepting bribes.

According to the data of the investigation, between October 2021 and January 2022, the head doctor of a hospital in Debrecen accepted gratuities from four patients, which the assistant also received in one case.

The doctor was questioned as a suspect on four counts of the crime of accepting a bribe committed in a business-like manner, and the assistant on suspicion of one count of the crime of accepting a bribe. The doctor did not testify, but his assistant admitted to committing the crime. The three patients who handed over the money were prosecuted for the offense of bribery.

The investigators carried out the necessary procedural actions and handed over the resulting documents to the prosecutor’s office with a proposal to indict.

police.hu