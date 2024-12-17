Special event at the Debrecen Reformed Small Church on the longest night of the year

On December 21, 2024, the winter solstice and the longest night of the year, the Debrecen Reformed Small Church will host a unique cultural and tourism program.

The event will feature classic Christmas tales, an intriguing historical tour revealing the church’s secrets, organ music, and an inspiring evangelical performance, all capturing the festive spirit of the season.

Following the cultural programs, visitors can join nighttime tower tours and enjoy tea, gingerbread, and a cozy atmosphere in the church’s adjacent community hall. Admission to all activities is free.

A Journey Through History and Art

The evening begins with a guided tour by local historian and tour guide Máté Horog, known for his engaging presentations of Debrecen’s history. His tour at the Small Church (commonly referred to as the “Csonkatemplom” or Truncated Church) will go beyond the typical historical and architectural details, offering fascinating insights into the church’s lesser-known past and its connections to natural phenomena linked to the winter solstice in Debrecen.

Next, actor Zsolt Dánielfy, a well-known figure in Debrecen’s cultural and artistic scene, will evoke the “spirit of Christmas” through selected Bible verses. His performance will also include readings from classic literature, such as excerpts from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, bringing to life the transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge. Accompanying him will be organist Dr. Dániel Sárosi, whose music will add depth and warmth to the performance, creating a truly festive ambiance.

Activities for All

The main program in the church begins at 4:30 PM, followed by a variety of additional activities:

Nighttime Tower Tours : Starting every 30 minutes, led by Máté Horog, these tours offer breathtaking views of the beautifully illuminated Debrecen Advent Fair from the church tower.

Dr. Dániel Sárosi will give a special presentation on the church's organ.

Community Hospitality: Visitors are invited to the nearby congregation hall at Révész Square, where they can enjoy hot tea, sweets, and a warm welcome from the church community.

Free Entry for All

The event, supported by the Green Path Association, is free of charge and open to everyone. This special evening promises a blend of history, art, and festive cheer, creating an unforgettable experience for all who attend.