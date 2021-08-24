Summer farewell evening programs in the Agora

The Agora awaits those interested in the last Wednesday evening science adventure of the summer on August 25, 2021. Starting at 8 p.m., From Tornado to Stars, the program shows you how to paint a fire green and set a shawl on fire without getting in trouble. As part of the evening program, in addition to watching the spectacular experimental demonstration, visitors can not only try out the experience center’s unique interactive games, but also watch special short films in the planetarium and, with good weather, look at the sky with binoculars after 21:30.

More information: www.agoradebrecen.hu/agora- programok/a-tuztornadotol-a- csillagokig

On Friday, August 27, 2021, there will be night-time telescope stargazing from 8:30 p.m. Those interested can walk around the Agora Bridge to “explore” the Solar System, and after a short introductory lecture led by an astronomer, they can admire constellations and binary stars through binoculars, as well as discover the constellations currently visible in the night sky.

Details: www.agoradebrecen.hu/agora- programok/ejszakai-tavcsoves- csillagnezes-2

Both programs require pre-registration. Tickets are available in limited numbers.

