A camper from Hajdúböszörmény was found dead

A camper was found dead in Zemplén over the weekend. He probably slipped and fell. According to RTL Klub, the 41-year-old man from Hajdúböszörmény was wild camping, and the tent was first found. Police, special ambulances and national park staff, a total of 28, sought it after his mother announced he could not reach it.

The tent of the unfortunate man was found near Szokolya Hill, and his body was 300 meters away; he may have died days ago. He presumably slipped on the rocky ground and then fell 10 meters. His last selfie, which he sent to his mother, also helped the search team find the man.

