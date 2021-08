DKV Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt. is looking for a ticket inspector for the sales area – according to the company ‘s website.

Applicants are offered, among other things, long-term job opportunities and fringe benefits.

It is important that whoever wants to be a ticket inspector has good communication and conflict management skills.

Curricula vitae are welcome to the e-mail address hr@dkv.hu.

DKV