Police are looking for eyewitnesses to a serious accident in Debrecen

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting proceedings for suspected misconduct caused by a careless road accident.

According to the available data, a woman was driving her car in the 4th-kilometer section of Road 4814 on August 19, 2021, around 11:30 a.m. The driver was driving from Bánk towards Debrecen when she hit a cyclist from behind with her vehicle. The cyclist fell and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries according to the primary medical opinion.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the accident, the police ask those who saw the accident to report in person to the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149) or by phone at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day. telephone number, 06-80 / 555-111 Telephone Key number, or 112, toll-free emergency number.

The identity of the reporters is always kept confidential by the police!

police.hu