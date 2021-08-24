Hungary Records Six Covid Deaths, 340 New Infections

Six patients died over the weekend, while 340 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

So far 5,699,251 people have received a first jab, while 5,502,546 have been fully vaccinated. A total of 187,000 people have also received a booster shot. Hospitals are treating 73 Covid patients, 10 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 865 people in official quarantine, while 6,492,441 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 811,121 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,052. Fully 771,530 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

