Researchers of the future are camping in Debrecen

The Summer Camp of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen started with the participation of more than a hundred high school students. During the week, in addition to scientific work, students can also learn about TTK’s training and research offer, the University of Debrecen writes in a statement.

The 8th TTK Summer Camp has now started, said Ferenc Kun, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, at the opening of the camp on Monday at the Sports College.

The head of the faculty emphasized that this year’s event was organized within the usual framework, so double the number of last year, a total of 106 high school students get acquainted with the beauties of research work, the joy of discovery. Ferenc Kun said that the students came from 45 secondary schools in the country, the most distant from Sopron and several from across the border. Among the campers are 18 returnees who have continued their scientific work begun in previous years.

“We tend to encourage young people to stay in touch with TTK lecturers after the camp and to continue their scientific work, as this way they have the opportunity to join the scientific student community as a high school student and lay the foundations for their successful research careers,” said Ferenc Kun. The dean revealed that among the more than 30 research topics to be chosen this year, there are recurring, classical research topics in each discipline, and there are current researches, such as those related to the spread of epidemics.

During the week, students work on their own research topic in the laboratories of TTK under the supervision of faculty and researchers, while in the afternoon the faculty presents six institutes (Institute of Biology and Ecology, Institute of Biotechnology, Institute of Physics, Institute of Earth Sciences, Institute of Chemistry). High school students can gain insight into the training offerings of the institutes and the research activities related to the field of science, and are also informed about the career opportunities available with the given degree. The one-week TTK Summer Camp will end on Saturday with a conference organized to present the research tasks.

hirek.unideb.hu