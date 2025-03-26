A new Gastroenterology Department opened at the Kenézy Gyula Campus in Debrecen

The University of Debrecen Clinical Center has launched a new 20-bed inpatient unit for the Gastroenterology Clinic at the Kenézy Gyula Campus. The department primarily treats patients suffering from pancreatic and bile duct diseases. This specialized unit enables an even higher level of patient care than before. On Monday, the leadership of the Clinical Center visited the site to learn more about the new unit’s activities.

“The primary goal of integrating the clinical system is to improve the quality of patient care, clarify patient pathways, and ensure continuous professional development. The establishment of the new unit at the Kenézy Gyula Campus fits perfectly into this concept. It demonstrates how different medical disciplines and activities can be separated within a specialty to enhance efficiency and provide the highest standard of care. In this case, the Kenézy Gyula Campus focuses primarily on treating pancreatic and bile duct diseases, while other areas of gastroenterology are managed at the Nagyerdei Campus,” said Professor Zoltán Szabó, President of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, in an interview with hirek.unideb.hu.

In 2021, Hungary’s first independent Gastroenterology Clinic was established at the Nagyerdei Campus of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. The clinic covers the full spectrum of adult gastroenterology, specializing in diseases of the digestive tract, pancreas, bile ducts, and liver. The new 20-bed Pancreatobiliary and Operative Gastroenterology Unit has been set up on the fifth floor of the central building at the Kenézy Gyula Campus. A specialized four-bed monitoring unit has also been established within the department.

“The Gastroenterology Clinic treats approximately 300 patients annually for acute pancreatitis. From now on, these patients will be admitted to the new unit. The establishment of this unit allows for the introduction of new endoscopic interventional procedures. In addition to acute pancreatitis cases, most patients requiring treatment for bile duct diseases, including endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures, will also be cared for here,” explained Professor Mária Papp, Director of the Gastroenterology Clinic at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

Professor Papp added that expanding inpatient care was necessary due to the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal cancers in Hungary and the surrounding region. Among the most commonly diagnosed cancers, colorectal cancer ranks second, pancreatic cancer fifth, followed by stomach and liver cancer. Additionally, inflammatory bowel diseases and chronic liver diseases are becoming more prevalent.

The establishment of the new unit enables the high-quality care of even more patients.

A new specialty outpatient clinic, the Pancreatic Diseases Clinic, will soon be launched alongside the inpatient department. This clinic will monitor patients who have undergone pancreatitis, as follow-up examinations are crucial to prevent and manage potential complications such as diabetes, sepsis, cardiovascular diseases, and tumors.

Significant developments are also underway at the Endoscopic Laboratory of the Gastroenterology Clinic at the Kenézy Gyula Campus. From now on, endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) examinations will also be conducted there.

The Gastroenterology Clinic’s outpatient services require a referral and appointment booking. Detailed information can be found on the clinic’s website.

On Monday, the leadership of the Clinical Center conducted an official visit to review the developments and activities of the new department.

(unideb.hu)