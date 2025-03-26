University professors appointed at the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen has ten new professors. The newly appointed university professors received their official appointments from Rector Zoltán Szilvássy at a ceremonial event held on Tuesday.

“It is an honor for me to present your professorial appointments, which represent the highest level of your academic careers. In these times of crisis, you can always rely on your outstanding achievements and professional excellence. Your expertise will greatly contribute to the realization of the university’s goals. I believe that as university professors and leaders, a remarkable period in your careers awaits you,” emphasized Rector Zoltán Szilvássy in his speech.

Following the rector’s address, the new professors of the University of Debrecen received their appointments from him in the Aula during the Tuesday ceremony. Based on a decree issued by the President of the Republic, ten faculty members of the institution were granted professorial status.

The Newly Appointed Professors of the University of Debrecen:

Sándor Madai

Gábor Attila Tóth

Krisztina Zsuzsanna Szarka

Attila Csaba Nagy

Veronika Bocsi

Judit Julianna Gálné Remenyik

Lajos Juhász

József Prokisch

Domicián Máté

Szabolcs László Lengyel

(unideb.hu)