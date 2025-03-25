Discover Eger: The perfect day of history, culture and wine with ESN Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Join ESN Debrecen for an unforgettable day trip to Eger, a city renowned for its rich history, stunning architecture, and world-class wines! Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a wine lover, or simply seeking a great adventure, this trip offers something for everyone. 

On March 29, we’ll journey through Eger’s iconic sights, from the legendary Eger Castle to the picturesque Szépasszony Valley. Here’s a look at what awaits you:

What’s Included in the Trip?

  • Guided Eger Castle Tour: Step inside the medieval walls of Eger Castle and uncover its dramatic history, including the famous Siege of Eger.

  • Lunch in the City: Enjoy a traditional Hungarian meal at a cozy local restaurant.

  • City Tour: Stroll through Eger’s Main Square, discovering its charming streets and historic landmarks.

  • Wine Tasting in Szépasszony Valley: Savor some of Eger’s finest wines in the breathtaking Szépasszony Valley—an experience you won’t forget!

Trip Details:

  • Departure: 8:00 AM from DESOK, Debrecen

  • Return: Around 10:00 PM

  • Price:
    13,500 HUF (with ESNCard)
    14,000 HUF (without ESNCard)

How to Join:

  • Sign up by completing the form here: Eger Trip Registration

  • Payment will be collected in cash during ticket sales.

Event Organized By: Eszter Radácsi, ESN Debrecen
For more information, contact: @radacsieszter or +36204023998

More information at the Facebook event.

