Discover Eger: The perfect day of history, culture and wine with ESN Debrecen

Join ESN Debrecen for an unforgettable day trip to Eger, a city renowned for its rich history, stunning architecture, and world-class wines! Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a wine lover, or simply seeking a great adventure, this trip offers something for everyone.
On March 29, we’ll journey through Eger’s iconic sights, from the legendary Eger Castle to the picturesque Szépasszony Valley. Here’s a look at what awaits you:
What’s Included in the Trip?
-
Guided Eger Castle Tour: Step inside the medieval walls of Eger Castle and uncover its dramatic history, including the famous Siege of Eger.
-
Lunch in the City: Enjoy a traditional Hungarian meal at a cozy local restaurant.
-
City Tour: Stroll through Eger’s Main Square, discovering its charming streets and historic landmarks.
-
Wine Tasting in Szépasszony Valley: Savor some of Eger’s finest wines in the breathtaking Szépasszony Valley—an experience you won’t forget!
Trip Details:
-
Departure: 8:00 AM from DESOK, Debrecen
-
Return: Around 10:00 PM
-
Price:
13,500 HUF (with ESNCard)
14,000 HUF (without ESNCard)
How to Join:
-
Sign up by completing the form here: Eger Trip Registration
-
Payment will be collected in cash during ticket sales.
Event Organized By: Eszter Radácsi, ESN Debrecen
For more information, contact: @radacsieszter or +36204023998
More information at the Facebook event.