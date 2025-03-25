Fascist youths beat dissidents in Debrecen

On Saturday night, two young men, aged 18-20, who identified as fascists, appeared in Debrecen at 16 Baross Street and harassed the workers and regular guests (4-5 people) present there, attempting to expel them from the area, stating that such speech had no place there.

According to the Facebook page of the community space, a scuffle broke out, with the young men pushing two people and hitting them. The people present called the police, who quickly arrived at the scene and caught the fleeing youths in a nearby street. Two individuals were physically attacked, one of whom sustained injuries that will take more than eight days to heal.

“The two young men made decisions yesterday that they won’t regret now, and they might even be proud of. A few years from now, we expect them back, and we hope that by then, something other than hatred will define their personalities and actions, and they will be able to face the people they hurt and ask for forgiveness. It’s hard to say what motivated them: fear, anger, conviction, dislike, maybe all of these, maybe none,” reads the post.

That day, Perintfalvi Rita was having a conversation at the location (our interview here), where the theologian discussed Viktor Orbán’s responsibility on her social media: “I asked the organizer what might have triggered the attack. For now, he only said maybe it was the rainbow flag! But I will find out more tomorrow, I hope. If this is true, then Viktor Orbán has now directly caused two victims: the brutal attack last night and the Pride law!!! Since we reported Viktor Orbán on Thursday for his inciting speech, I hope this brutal attack is legally linked to his incitement as a direct consequence, and that the Prime Minister will not avoid standing trial! We cannot allow pogroms to happen again in this country!!! Therefore, those who incite young people to commit such horrific acts must take responsibility! Take responsibility, Viktor!” writes Perintfalvi Rita.

(Debreceni Nap)