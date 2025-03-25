A man who hit, raped, and forced his partner into prostitution in Hajdú-Bihar County has fled to Switzerland

The hiding game is over. Thanks to effective international cooperation, the man, who was wanted under an international arrest warrant, was apprehended in Switzerland.

A woman filed a report with the police last year, stating that her former partner regularly abused her. The victim also reported that in the summer of 2024, the man took her from Budapest to a village in Hajdú-Bihar, took her documents, beat her multiple times, and then raped her. During the investigation, it was revealed that the man forced her into prostitution and prevented her from returning to the capital for several days.

The police gathered information and identified the man, who then escaped and became unreachable for the authorities. The detectives did everything they could to track him down, issuing an international and European arrest warrant for him.

The breakthrough in the case came in February 2025. Based on small pieces of information, officers from the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters’ Criminal Directorate located the fugitive’s suspected whereabouts and immediately notified the National Investigation Bureau’s (NIB) Rapid Response Unit.

The NIB’s Criminal Service, through the ENFAST (European Network of Fugitive Search Units), contacted the Swiss authorities. Thanks to international cooperation, the 25-year-old man was arrested on March 4th in Aargau Canton and was later transported back to Hungary with the help of the International Criminal Cooperation Centre.

The police interrogated the man, charging him with human trafficking, forced labor, sexual assault, violations of personal freedom, and other crimes. He was taken into custody, and on March 20, 2025, the Debrecen District Court ruled on his detention.

(police.hu)