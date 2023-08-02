A couple stayed at an accommodation in Debrecen and then left without paying

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges of fraud against a couple who spent a long time at a hotel and then left without paying.

According to the indictment, the defendants are partners who decided to use the services of a hotel in Debrecen for an extended period of time, but did not pay. On July 5, 2022, a room was booked for twelve nights at an accommodation in Debrecen, and the HUF 14,000 requested by the victim in advance was paid the same day. After that, the couple used the hotel’s services for 12 days, then left without paying and became unreachable.

The partners caused HUF 154,000 in damage to the victim.

The perpetrators did not intend to pay the price of the service at the time of the reservation, nor did they have the opportunity to do so due to their financial situation, so they caused damage by misleading the victim.

During the investigation by the Debrecen Police Department, the couple reimbursed the victim HUF 60,000 of the damage.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendant and his partner at the Debrecen District Court for the offense of fraud causing minor damage. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court sentence the man to imprisonment, while the woman should be placed on probation for a longer period of time as a measure, and that the victim’s damages should be paid.