A Moldovan citizen applied for exit at the Ártánd Road Border Crossing on July 31, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. During the inspection, it was revealed that the Moldovan authorities had issued an arrest warrant against him for committing the crimes of hooliganism, vandalism, vandalism, and looting. The border guards produced the 27-year-old man, and the Berettyóújfalu Police Department detained him.

(police.hu)