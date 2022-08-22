Police are looking for the owners of stolen bikes in Hajdúhadház

The employees of the Hajdúhadháza Police Department are waiting for applications from the owners of the bicycles shown in the picture.

According to the investigation data, before June 20, 2022, a young boy stole a BMX bicycle from the Market area in Hajdúhadház, and the bicycle was labeled “Hercules”. He took it in front of a shop on János Földi Street. The boy was identified by the police, and the stolen bicycles were seized, but their owner has not yet been found.

The owners of the bicycles shown in the pictures are requested to contact the Hajdúhadház Police Department (Hajdúhadház, Bocskai tér 4. szám) in person, by phone at 06-52-457-040, or by calling the central emergency number 112.

In addition to preserving their anonymity, they can also make a report on the toll-free telephone number 06-80-555-111, which can be called 24 hours a day.

police.hu