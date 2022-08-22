An elderly man wielded a knife and then took out his penis in downtown Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Department has launched an investigation against a man living in Debrecen without an address due to the well-founded suspicion of committing a disorderly act, the police informed. On August 18, 2022, at 6:45 p.m. in the center of Debrecen, the 64-year-old man brandished a dining knife in front of a staircase in downtown Debrecen and then took out his genitals at the entrance of the house. When he was warned by a passer-by nearby, he quickly left and then broke a glass on a nearby fence.

The police arrested the man in a short time and interrogated him as a suspect.

police.hu